98 power engineers died in the line of duty in 2022

17:05 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The head of the Energy Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Gerus, said that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, 98 energy workers have died in the line of duty.

"Repair work continues around the clock. Power engineers are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity. In particular, they are risking their lives. In 2022, 98 power engineers died while on duty, twice as many were injured. This is the price of each kilowatt of electricity," Gerus said.

According to Gerus, over the past four months, Russia has fired about 700 missiles and Shahed-136 kamikaze drones at Ukrainian energy facilities. However, despite damaging 50% of its energy infrastructure, the Kremlin has not, in the end, been able to plunge Ukraine into darkness.