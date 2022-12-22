09:32 27 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia continues to kill civilians in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.

So, on November 26, the Russians killed five civilians in the Donetsk region: three people in Redkodub and one each in Chasovoy Yar and Bakhmut.

In addition, four other people in the area were injured.

The head of the IVA notes that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk region, 1,228 civilians have been killed, and another 2,642 have been injured.

Recall that on November 26, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Chasov Yar. The entrance of the five-story building was destroyed by a direct hit, the unfinished building and the warehouse were damaged.