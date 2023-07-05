Explosions in occupied Makiivka: warehouse of invaders destroyed

08:24 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On the evening of July 4, in the area of the occupied Makiivka in the Donetsk region, a powerful explosion occurred that caused a large fire, which was recorded and distributed in various Telegram channels.



Witnesses report a series of violent explosions in occupied Donetsk and its surrounding areas.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on this explosion, noting that the warehouse of the invaders was destroyed as a result of an effective fire operation and ongoing military operations.