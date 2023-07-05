Explosions in occupied Makiivka: warehouse of invaders destroyed

08:24 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On the evening of July 4, in the area of the occupied Makiivka in the Donetsk region, a powerful explosion occurred that caused a large fire, which was recorded and distributed in various Telegram channels.

Witnesses report a series of violent explosions in occupied Donetsk and its surrounding areas.
 
 
 
The Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on this explosion, noting that the warehouse of the invaders was destroyed as a result of an effective fire operation and ongoing military operations.
 
"Thanks to the successful fire action by our units, the warehouse of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist," the Stratcom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its Telegram channel.