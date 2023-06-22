An explosion near Berdyansk: a possible hit in a place of concentration of invaders

10:20 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At night, in the area of temporarily occupied Berdyansk, located in the Zaporozhye region, a powerful explosion thundered, which became noticeable even at a distance of 50 kilometers in the village of Urzuf, located in the Mariupol region.



This information was disseminated by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, through his Telegram channel.



According to the data, the explosion was heard around 1:40 in the Berdyansk region, and its sound was heard at a considerable distance, causing alarm among the local population.



Local residents reported about a possible hit in the place of accumulation of the occupying forces in the recreation area "Roza", located in the village of Azov, Berdyansk region.



After the explosion, a fire was observed that lasted more than an hour.