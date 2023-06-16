Explosion in Melitopol damaged important road for invaders - Fedorov

17:06 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The mayor of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said yesterday's explosion had damaged a section of the railroad track where Russian troops and equipment are being transported, as well as their loot.



According to the mayor, the Russian military has turned Melitopol into the main transport hub for the movement of troops and military equipment along the Zaporozhye front line, thanks to the presence of an extensive network of railway tracks and a key station.

At the same time, when returning through the city, the invaders use this route to transport booty from settlements up to Crimea or Novoazovsk, and then further to the Russian Federation.

"However, enemy logistics often have unforeseen situations. According to the information received, a section of the railway track was damaged by an explosion that occurred in Melitopol," Fedorov stressed.

According to him, at the time of the incident, an enemy train was moving along the indicated route, transporting iron ore stolen by the Russian military.

"As a result of the incident: 5 wagons were taken off the rails, which were forced to "rest", and about 50 meters of the track were damaged, which led to the blocking of the enemy's logistics route," the mayor said.

He also added that the invaders habitually use the military to search for saboteurs.