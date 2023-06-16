Explosion in Belgorod: drone fell on the roadway, there are victims

19:17 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

An explosion occurred in Belgorod, caused by the fall of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the roadway.



The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed the information about the incident and reported two victims.



The explosion also caused damage to neighboring buildings..



Russian public are actively discussing the incident and clarifying the crash sites of two UAVs: one fell in the area of Kharkovskaya Gora on Shchorsa Street, and the second - in the area of Kutuzova Street.