Car explosion in Simferopol: "Deputy Prime Minister" of Zaporizhia region suffered

11:58 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied Simferopol, an explosion occurred in a car belonging to the so-called "Deputy Prime Minister" of the occupied part of the Zaporozhye region, Vladimir Epifanov.



This information was disseminated by Russian Telegram channels.



According to TG channels, the explosion of a gas cylinder occurred at four o'clock in the morning on the Evpatoria highway, where Epifanov's car was located.



Epifanov himself, as well as his bodyguard and secretary, received severe burns to the head, torso and arms, which make up about 30 percent of the body surface. The guard also received burns on his left leg.



All three victims were hospitalized for the necessary medical care.