An explosion thundered in the center of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, a car with Russian invaders exploded.
According to RIA-Melitopol, the explosion occurred in the area of the Torty store at the main entrance to the Gorky Park.
According to local residents, a Renault Duster car exploded.
Rashist military correspondents reported that two FSB officers were in the car. Both were seriously injured, one had a limb blown off.
It is also noted that Andriy Shtepa, a collaborator from Lyubimovka, went to Kobzon's concert in Kakhovka, Kherson region, in a car of the same brand yesterday (December 22).
