Explosion of a car in Melitopol: employees of the FSB of the Russian Federation were injured

12:24 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

An explosion thundered in the center of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, a car with Russian invaders exploded.

According to RIA-Melitopol, the explosion occurred in the area of the Torty store at the main entrance to the Gorky Park.

"Firemen, ambulances, police rushed to the scene of the explosion with sirens.. The place of the explosion was cordoned off by the occupation police," the newspaper writes.

According to local residents, a Renault Duster car exploded.

Rashist military correspondents reported that two FSB officers were in the car. Both were seriously injured, one had a limb blown off.