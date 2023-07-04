“Hacked” bank accounts of Ukrainians: a hacker group was neutralized in Kyiv

17:19 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

SBU cyber-specialists neutralized a powerful hacker group in Kyiv that was stealing money from Ukrainian bank accounts. 12 members of the group were detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.



It is documented that in only one of the episodes they stole more than 10 million UAH. from the deposit account of the capital notary. This money belonged to the Deposit Guarantee Fund of Individuals and was intended for payments to affected depositors of liquidated banks.



According to the investigation, the attackers created malware that gave them access to the electronic accounts of depositors of one of the Kyiv banks. Accomplices who worked in various financial institutions in Kyiv helped search for potential “victims”. Through them, the defendants received the personal data of residents of the capital who opened deposit accounts in the bank.



The cybercriminals then sent a phishing message to the depositor's email, disguised as a "banking service update" from the administration of the financial institution.



Thus, the attackers received a login and password for managing accounts and transferred money from them to bank cards issued to front persons.



In addition, in the course of the investigation, SBU officers discovered hidden drug laboratories for growing

wholesale lots of cannabis.

They sold finished products through their own connections among drug dealers.



During searches in the offices and premises of the defendants, the following was found:

▪ computer equipment, bank cards and sim cards of mobile operators with evidence of illegal activity;

▪️ a wholesale batch of cannabis for almost UAH 8 million.



The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison.