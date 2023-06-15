The second day in Nikolaev there is no centralized water supply

17:51 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Nikolaev, the problem with centralized water supply continues for the second day, and it is expected that the situation may continue for several more days.



Information about this was provided by the press service of Nikolayevvodokanal on June 2.



The enterprise announced the occurrence of technical problems at pumping stations and urged the townspeople to create a supply of water.



To date, the water utility has reported that the repair work is still ongoing.