08:39 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The defense forces attacked the Akhmat unit in occupied Donetsk, the death toll reached 56 people.



Information about the incident was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report on the morning of June 8.



According to the information, the presence of the Chechen unit Akhmat, included in the Russian Guard, was discovered in the southwestern part of the city.

Representatives of the Kadyrov detachment were engaged in robberies among the civilian population and filmed video materials simulating military operations.