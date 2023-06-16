The Supreme Court removed the judge who shot down the serviceman from his duties

11:57 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The High Council of Justice (HJC) decided to remove the head of the Makarovsky District Court of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Tandyr, who sold the serviceman, from administering justice until July 25.

This became known on Friday, June 2, during the broadcast of the Supreme Council meeting.

"The High Council of Justice decided to satisfy the petition of the Deputy Prosecutor General Voytenok Anton Borisovich. Temporarily, until July 25, 2023, remove the judge of the Makarovsky District Court of the Kiev Region Tandyr Aleksey Vitaliyevich from the administration of justice in connection with bringing to criminal responsibility," said Hryhoriy Usyk, chairman of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The corresponding decision was supported by all 13 members of the Supreme Council present at the meeting.