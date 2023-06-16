The Supreme Court removed the judge who shot down the serviceman from his duties

The High Council of Justice (HJC) decided to remove the head of the Makarovsky District Court of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Tandyr, who sold the serviceman, from administering justice until July 25.
This became known on Friday, June 2, during the broadcast of the Supreme Council meeting.
The corresponding decision was supported by all 13 members of the Supreme Council present at the meeting.
As you know, on the night of May 26 , the head of the Makarovsky district court of the Kiev region, Oleksiy Tandyr, shot down a 23-year-old fighter of the National Guard at a checkpoint in Kiev. The soldier died at the scene from his injuries.
