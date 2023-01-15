The enemy fired at two TPPs. The destruction is massive. The situation is difficult - DTEK

07:03 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine, power grid damage was recorded in six regions. Energy Minister German Galushchenko announced this on Facebook.

According to Galushchenko, on January 14, the Russians again attacked the country's generation facilities and power grids. In particular, there are arrivals in: Kharkov, Lvov, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporozhye, Vinnitsa and Kyiv regions.

The minister said that because of the shelling, emergency shutdowns are being introduced in most regions.

"Next days will be hard. Energy companies are already working on resuming electricity supplies. Hold on! Every day brings our victory closer!” Galushchenko stressed.

As specified in DTEK, the enemy fired at two thermal power plants, one of them stopped generating electricity.

"The invaders got into the turbine compartment of the power unit of the station. One of the power units was destroyed. Other power units were also damaged. Firefighters and station workers continue to eliminate the consequences of a missile strike. The destruction is massive. The situation is complex," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that on January 14, a Russian missile hit a multi-storey building in the Dnieper. One entrance "formed".

There are also "arrivals" in two more areas. In the Lvov and Kharkiv regions, missiles hit critical infrastructure facilities.