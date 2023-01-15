The enemy fired at two TPPs. The destruction is massive. The situation is difficult - DTEK

As a result of the Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine, power grid damage was recorded in six regions. Energy Minister German Galushchenko announced this on Facebook.
According to Galushchenko, on January 14, the Russians again attacked the country's generation facilities and power grids. In particular, there are arrivals in: Kharkov, Lvov, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporozhye, Vinnitsa and Kyiv regions.
The minister said that because of the shelling, emergency shutdowns are being introduced in most regions.
As specified in DTEK, the enemy fired at two thermal power plants, one of them stopped generating electricity.
Earlier it was reported that on January 14, a Russian missile hit a multi-storey building in the Dnieper. One entrance "formed".
There are also "arrivals" in two more areas. In the Lvov and Kharkiv regions, missiles hit critical infrastructure facilities.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments