The enemy shelled the Kharkiv region twice: houses and infrastructure were destroyed

09:45 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past day, rescuers went to Volchansk and Kupyansk twice to check the territory affected by enemy shelling. This was reported in the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv region.

So, as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Volchansk, an agricultural enterprise received significant damage. The shells hit four metal containers of the elevator and three storage buildings.. The boat and the fence were also damaged.

In addition, as a result of shelling in the city, four private houses, outbuildings and three cars were damaged and destroyed.

In the city of Kupyansk, damage was found to a private household, as well as two passenger cars and tracks on the territory of a railway enterprise.

No injuries or fires were reported.

Recall, earlier it was reported that the Russians fired artillery at the Ochakiv community.

Sumy region was also under fire. Four apartment buildings and 26 private houses were damaged there.