Ukrainian Air Force successfully destroyed 36 kamikaze drones fired by Russia

09:17 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

On Thursday night, Ukraine successfully repelled an attack by 36 Iranian kamikaze drones fired by Russia.



This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), referring to Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who shared the information on Telegram.



On the night of May 25, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones.. In total, 36 launches of these drones were recorded from the northern and southern directions.



It is assumed that the target of the attack was critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western territories of Ukraine, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes.



To repel the attack, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft and mobile fire groups were involved in the areas of responsibility of the air command "South", VK "Center" and the air command "West", as well as air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.



Thanks to joint efforts, all 36 kamikaze drones were successfully destroyed.