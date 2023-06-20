Air attack on Lviv: the defeat of critical infrastructure and fire

During the night air attack on Lviv, the Russians hit one of the critical infrastructure facilities, but, fortunately, no people were injured.
The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maxim Kozitsky, transmitted this information via the Telegram messenger.
According to the head of the military administration, emergency services are already at the scene and appropriate operations are underway.
