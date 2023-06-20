Air attack on Lviv: the defeat of critical infrastructure and fire

09:47 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the night air attack on Lviv, the Russians hit one of the critical infrastructure facilities, but, fortunately, no people were injured.



The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maxim Kozitsky, transmitted this information via the Telegram messenger.

"According to preliminary data, a critical infrastructure object was hit in Lviv, but people were not injured. As a result, a fire broke out," he commented.

According to the head of the military administration, emergency services are already at the scene and appropriate operations are underway.