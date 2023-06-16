Volchansk under fire: a civilian was killed and wounded as a result of an attack by Russian troops

18:50 31 May Kyiv, Ukraine

This afternoon, Russian troops attacked Volchansk in the Kharkiv region, there are casualties and wounded among civilians.



This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov.



The Chairman of the Regional State Administration notes that the enemy continues to shell the cities in the border and frontline areas. Today the city of Volchansk came under fire again.



Unfortunately, there was a hit in private houses, as a result of which one peaceful man in his 60s died and another person was injured.



All emergency services are working at the scene, the information continues to be specified.