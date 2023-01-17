Russian troops fired more than a hundred shells at Soledar in a day

15:43 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists fired rockets at Soledar in the Donetsk region 134 times in a day. In total, 38 combat clashes took place in the Bakhmut direction.



This was announced by the speaker of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty on the air of channel 24 on Monday, January 16.

"Ukrainian units will continue to defend the city itself and on the outskirts. In the Bakhmut direction, 259 enemy shelling of various calibers of barrel and rocket artillery took place. 38 clashes. Soledar was directly fired upon by the enemy 134 times," he said.



According to him, the Russian invaders are trying to carry out offensive operations in the Avdiivka direction, as well as to counterattack in the Belogorovka area.

"But in the heavy fighting in the direction of Avdeevskoye, the enemy was stopped, serious losses were inflicted on him. They also recaptured Belogorivka," the speaker of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.



According to Cherevaty, the Russians "lost more in the Bakhmut direction than the USSR during the years of the war in Afghanistan."



