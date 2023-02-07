Russian troops attacked 15 settlements of the Zaporozhye region in a day

11:36 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian terrorists fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders 93 times in a day, using tank weapons, rocket and cannon artillery along the entire line of collision.

This was reported on February 7 by the Zaporozhye OVA.

The areas of the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka, Novonikolaevka, Preobrazhenka, Zheleznodorozhnoye, Gulyaipole, Kamenskoye, Novodanilovka, Olgovskoye, Malye Shcherbaki, Calm, Shcherbaki, Orekhov, Stepnoe, Pavlovka fell under shelling.

It is noted that 22 reports were received about the destruction of houses (apartments) of citizens and infrastructure as a result of enemy shelling.
 
"Over the past day, the evacuation of the civilian population from the temporarily occupied territories was not carried out," the IVA said.