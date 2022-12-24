Russian troops attacked Dnepropetrovsk region all night - OVA

08:56 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The invaders covered the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with fire all night. More than 30 shells landed in peaceful settlements.



This was announced on November 28 by the head of the regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko.



He clarified that the enemy from Gradov and heavy artillery hit the territory of three communities - Marganetskaya, Pokrovskaya and Krasnogrigoryevskaya.