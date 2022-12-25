Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv region again a month later - Kim

15:29 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Last night, the Russian invaders again attacked Nikolaev and the region. It is reported by the head of the Nikolaev OVA Vitaly Kim.

"Terrorists fired at Nikolaev again. There were no shelling for almost a month. We talked with the military. We are preparing a package of countermeasures separately, based on what they have done. They deliberately went to the front line, to the firing range and deliberately fired on Nikolaev without any military task," Kim wrote on Telegram.

Also yesterday, December 7, at 12:50, shelling took place outside one of the settlements of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties or damage.



On the night of December 8, from 04:02, the enemy launched strikes from the MLRS on the port territory of the Ochakovo community. There were no casualties.