Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv region again a month later - Kim

Last night, the Russian invaders again attacked Nikolaev and the region. It is reported by the head of the Nikolaev OVA Vitaly Kim.
Also yesterday, December 7, at 12:50, shelling took place outside one of the settlements of the Kutsurub community. There were no casualties or damage.
On the night of December 8, from 04:02, the enemy launched strikes from the MLRS on the port territory of the Ochakovo community. There were no casualties.
