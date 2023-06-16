Russian troops shelled Sumy region: 79 explosions and destruction as a result of attacks

08:42 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the day, the border communities of the Sumy region were subjected to 13 shelling by Russian troops, 79 explosions were recorded.



This information was provided by the press service of the regional military administration.



Miropolskaya, Belopolskaya and Krasnopolskaya communities became the target of mortar attack, with the number of explosions 16, 13 and 37 respectively.



Three missiles were launched from a Russian helicopter in the Novoslobodskaya community area.



Velikopisarevskaya community also suffered damage as a result of mortar shelling (8 explosions) and artillery shelling (8 explosions).



In the Seredino-Budskaya community, a private house, a car and an electrical network were damaged due to the use of mortars (5 explosions).