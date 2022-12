Russian servicemen fired at a multi-storey residential building in the Kharkiv region, as a result of which one woman was injured.

This was reported by the press secretary of the regional department of the State Emergency Service Yevgenia Vasilenko.

"Russian invaders hit one of the high-rise buildings in Klugino-Bashkirovka late in the evening on December 1."

At the moment, rescuers are aware of one wounded woman.