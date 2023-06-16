Russian troops launched a missile attack on a five-story building in Krivoy Rog

09:12 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of June 13, rashist troops launched a massive missile attack on Krivoy Rog, there is a hit in a five-story residential building.

All emergency services are working, extinguishing fires is coming to an end, said Alexander Vilkul, head of the Defense Council.



According to the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, there are dead and wounded.



Previously, three of its residents were killed due to falling into a five-story building. 25 people were injured, 19 of them in the hospital. Head There are supposedly 7 more people under the rubble of the house. The flames engulfed apartments from the first to the fifth floor of two entrances of the house and parked cars. The total fire area was 700 square meters. The fire was localized. Debris is cleared and fire extinguished.





Near the place of impact, the police deployed a point for receiving statements from the victims.