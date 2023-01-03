Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kurakhovo in the Donetsk region

16:25 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of artillery shelling of Kurakhovo, Donetsk region, on the morning of January 3, one person died, two more were injured. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kirilenko in Telegram.



There is also damage: one shell hit a multi-storey building. In addition, the water supply infrastructure was damaged and windows were broken in buildings near the impact site.

"The entire Donetsk region is dangerous for civilians! Save your life - evacuate!" Kirilenko emphasized.

He also published photographs of the aftermath of the shelling.