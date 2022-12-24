Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Donetsk region, there are wounded

11:13 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of December 12, Russian invaders attacked the center of the Gornyak settlement in the Donetsk region, 8 people were injured.



This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko in Telegram.

"8 people were injured - a consequence of the morning strike on Gornyak. All the wounded were taken to the hospital, the amount of damage caused is being established," the statement said.

Kirilenko added that the invaders used the Uragan MLRS.



Also, the chairman of the Donetsk OVA urged residents to evacuate and not endanger themselves.