Russian troops attacked Manganets and Nikopol, there are casualties and destruction

08:17 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Late in the evening on July 2, Russian troops attacked the settlements of Marganets and Nikopol in the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery.



The head of the regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, confirmed this information in the morning.



He noted that Nikopol received the most blows.

"An 86-year-old woman was injured, she was found to have a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. The condition of the victim is satisfactory. As a result of the attack, nine private houses, seven outbuildings and several cars were damaged. The gas pipeline and power line were damaged, the solar panel was also damaged," the head of the Regional State Administration commented.



Lysak also said that during the night, defenders from the Vostok Air Command shot down a Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle over the region.