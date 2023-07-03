Russian troops attacked Manganets and Nikopol, there are casualties and destruction

Late in the evening on July 2, Russian troops attacked the settlements of Marganets and Nikopol in the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery.
The head of the regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, confirmed this information in the morning.
He noted that Nikopol received the most blows.
Lysak also said that during the night, defenders from the Vostok Air Command shot down a Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle over the region.
