Russian troops attacked Kupyansk with S-300 missiles
18:11 17 January Kyiv, Ukraine
Today, January 17, Russian terrorists once again shelled the city of Kupyansk, Kharkov region.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
"The invaders again fired at the city of Kupyansk. Today, at about 14:30, an enemy S-300 missile hit the Kupyansk Motor Transport Professional College. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. However, the premises of the educational institution were almost completely destroyed.
