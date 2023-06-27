Russian troops attacked Kremenchug on the anniversary of the tragedy in the Amstor shopping center

15:31 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Rashists fired cruise missiles at Kremenchuk in the Poltava region. This happened exactly one year after the tragedy in the shopping center "Amstor" where 20 people.



The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Dmitry Lunin, announced this on his Telegram channel on June 27.

"The enemy attacked the Poltava region, like last year, using Kh-22 missiles. A hit was recorded in a dacha cooperative in the Kremenchug region. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," the statement said.



According to Dmitry Lunin, there were no hits on critical infrastructure facilities, therefore, no serious consequences are expected in the energy sector. Detailed information will be available later.



Yuriy Ignat, a representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the missile attack on Kremenchuk during the telethon.



According to him, during the air raid in the Ukrainian regions, Tu-22m3 aircraft took off from the Russian airfield.. They carry X-22 missiles that were used in the attack on the city. According to preliminary data, two missiles were fired from two aircraft.