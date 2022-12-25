Russian troops attacked the Kherson region, there are dead

18:40 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of enemy shelling of Kherson on December 6, one person was killed and one of the infrastructure facilities of the city was damaged.



This was announced by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko in Telegram, Kherson City Council.

"Russia shelled Kherson again... Known for 1 death. The State Emergency Service is working on the spot," Tymoshenko wrote.

According to Tymoshenko, the invaders fired at one of the city's infrastructure facilities.



It is noteworthy that at first information about the shelling of Kherson was published by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich, but later Yanushevich deleted his message.



This is not the first time an official from the Office of the President informs the public about regional events before the information is published by local authorities.. The OP secretly explains this by the fact that Tymoshenko is responsible for the regions.



At the same time, Yanushevich's post was preserved because it was distributed by the Kherson City Council.



The head of the OVA reported that the Russian invaders fired at the building of the Kherson water utility and residential buildings.



In particular, according to him, several enemy shells hit the administrative building of the utility company and residential buildings located nearby.



A 43-year-old water utility worker died due to a mine-explosive injury and injury from debris.



As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire broke out.