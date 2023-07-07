Russian troops attacked Dnepropetrovsk region, there is destruction and casualties

On the night of July 7, Russian troops carried out an attack on the Dnepropetrovsk region using attack drones.
According to the information provided by the head of the regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, destruction and casualties were recorded.
Lysak noted that defenders from the Vostok Air Command managed to shoot down six Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of one of them, debris fell on a car moving along the highway, and, unfortunately, two people died.
In addition, dry grass flared up due to the attack, but the fire was quickly extinguished.
In addition, the Russian armed forces shelled Nikopol using heavy artillery, but, fortunately, there were no casualties.
