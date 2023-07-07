Russian troops attacked Dnepropetrovsk region, there is destruction and casualties

10:36 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of July 7, Russian troops carried out an attack on the Dnepropetrovsk region using attack drones.



According to the information provided by the head of the regional military administration, Sergei Lysak, destruction and casualties were recorded.



Lysak noted that defenders from the Vostok Air Command managed to shoot down six Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of one of them, debris fell on a car moving along the highway, and, unfortunately, two people died.



In addition, dry grass flared up due to the attack, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

"Another drone hit a private enterprise in the Kryvyi Rih region, which led to a fire.. The fire spread over an area of more than 100 square meters and reached a height of about four meters. However, measures were quickly taken to extinguish it. No one was hurt," Lysak added.

In addition, the Russian armed forces shelled Nikopol using heavy artillery, but, fortunately, there were no casualties.