War kills hundreds of dolphins in the Black Sea

10:10 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

War destroys all life. Not only people are dying, but also birds and animals. Die on land and in water. Deadly for the river and coastal fauna was the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. A large number of fish and other living organisms die in the sea.

According to Ivan Rusev, Doctor of Biological Sciences, an employee of the Tuzlovsky Limans National Natural Park, about a dozen dead dolphins were found on the coast of the North-Western Black Sea in the last month.

The expert believes that the reason for the mass death of mammals was the powerful bombardment of the sea by the Russian military in the zone of the Kinburn Spit, where dolphins live.

"From there, the bodies of animals are brought to the coast and thrown out on the beach by the Rumeli current, which starts from the Dnieper-Bug estuary," he explained.

He also added that the mines with which the Russians thickly covered the sea, as well as the noise and vibrations created due to constant hostilities in the Black Sea, remain dangerous for dolphins.

At the same time, Rusev noted that more dolphins died last year.. The specialist attributed this to the fact that there were much more Russian submarines and surface ships in the Black Sea a year ago.

He called a large number of deaths among the Black Sea dolphins threatening and stressed that in order to save them, it is necessary to create a special rehabilitation center.

Earlier it was reported that criminal proceedings were opened on the fact of the mass destruction of dolphins as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

50 thousand dolphins died in the Black Sea due to the war