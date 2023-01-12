SOF soldiers eliminated more than a hundred invaders near Soledar

09:53 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian fighters eliminated more than a hundred Russian invaders in the Soledar region in the Donetsk region.

This was announced on January 12 by the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and published a video of one of the stages of working out artillery at given coordinates.

It is noted that the enemy managed to inflict losses thanks to the well-coordinated work of the MTR soldiers, artillerymen and missilemen.
 
"The accumulation of the enemy in several areas was discovered by the operators of the Special Operations Forces. Artillery was sent at the enemy, and the Tochka-U tactical missile system was also used in one of the areas.. As a result of several strikes, the destruction of more than 100 invaders, two machine-gun crews and two mortar crews was confirmed," the command said.