SOF soldiers eliminated more than a hundred invaders near Soledar

09:53 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian fighters eliminated more than a hundred Russian invaders in the Soledar region in the Donetsk region.



This was announced on January 12 by the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and published a video of one of the stages of working out artillery at given coordinates.



It is noted that the enemy managed to inflict losses thanks to the well-coordinated work of the MTR soldiers, artillerymen and missilemen.