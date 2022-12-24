The military prosecutor of the Crimea since Yanukovych received 12 years for high treason

16:31 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The court passed a verdict in absentia against the former military prosecutor of the Crimean region, who was found guilty of treason. He was given 12 years in prison.



This was reported in the Office of the Attorney General.



Law enforcers do not name the ex-prosecutor, but it is known that he is talking about Sergei Nyanchur.



Prior to the occupation of Crimea, he worked as a military prosecutor of the Ukrainian Navy and a military prosecutor of the Crimean region in charge of law enforcement in the military sphere.



With the Russians, he took office as the first deputy military prosecutor of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation. He also became a "Major General of Justice of the Russian Federation".



Last year, the media, with references to the case file, reported that Nanchur filed a lawsuit over the property of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in favor of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which later allegedly allowed him to recognize the ownership of the latter.



The convicted military prosecutor was put on the wanted list.