The military of the Russian Federation hit the community of Mykolaiv region - OVA

12:15 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of the rocket attack on the Black Sea community, an infrastructure facility was damaged.



This was reported on February 7 by the Nikolaev OVA.



It is also noted that the military of the Russian Federation from the MLRS fired at the settlement of the Ochakovo community of the Nikolaev region, at present there is no electricity in its part.



Information about damage is specified.

There were no casualties.