The military of the Russian Federation refused to parents in the issuance of the bodies of dead teenagers in Berdyansk

19:13 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The funeral of two teenagers who died as a result of the actions of Russian special services in the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk did not take place, as their parents were denied the issuance of bodies. The media is reporting this incident.



The occupying forces did not hand over the parents of 16-year-olds Tigran Hovhannisyan and Nikita Khanganov, who were killed by the Russian military in Berdyansk. The funeral was tentatively scheduled for today, June 29.

"The funeral did not take place. What will happen next is still unknown," said Viktoria Galitsyna, head of the Berdyansk city military administration.



Tigran Hovhannisyan and Nikita Khanganov were monitored by the occupying special services as "pro-Ukrainian activists" and charged with allegedly preparing a sabotage on the railway, for which they faced up to 20 years in prison. According to human rights activists, teenagers and their relatives were previously detained and tortured.



On June 15, 2023, the European Parliament demanded that Russia stop the trial against Hovhannisyan and Khanganov and allow them to leave the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, which is under Russian control.



According to information provided by Olga Reshetilova, coordinator of the Human Rights Media Initiative, a few days ago, they tried to arrest the teenagers, but they managed to escape, but they were seen by the occupation police after this incident.



Representatives of the occupation administration of Berdyansk on June 27 admitted the fact of the murder of teenagers, claiming that they allegedly offered armed resistance during the detention.