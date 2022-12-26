The military of the Russian Federation fired at the infrastructure facilities of the Mykolaiv region - OVA

09:39 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the morning of December 15, Russian terrorists hit with artillery on infrastructure facilities of the Ochakov and Black Sea communities in the Nikolaev region.



This was announced by the head of the OVA Vitaly Kim.



According to him, the Ochakiv community received massive artillery strikes at 06:00 and 07:05. Destroyed and damaged infrastructure. Initially, there were no casualties. The consequences are being specified.



In addition, at six o'clock in the morning the Black Sea community was under enemy fire. Infrastructure damaged.



A day earlier, the occupiers also attacked the Ochakovo community, striking with MLRS in the water area and coastal zone.