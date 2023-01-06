Russian military shelled Kurakhovo, there are wounded
14:22 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine
On January 6, Russian terrorists fired artillery at Kurakhovo, Donetsk region. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.
"The day in Kurakhovo began with enemy shelling. The Russians shelled the city center, hit 2 high-rise buildings and 1 private house. The department of the local hospital was also damaged - there, according to preliminary information, there is 1 wounded person.
Kirilenko asks the residents of the city to evacuate and not endanger themselves.
This is not the first time Kurakhovo has experienced such a blow.. And, unfortunately, you can be sure that it won't be the last time.. Staying in the city is dangerous! Evacuate in a timely manner!" the head of the UVA once again urged.
