Russian military shelled Kurakhovo, there are wounded

14:22 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On January 6, Russian terrorists fired artillery at Kurakhovo, Donetsk region. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk OVA Pavel Kirilenko.

"The day in Kurakhovo began with enemy shelling. The Russians shelled the city center, hit 2 high-rise buildings and 1 private house. The department of the local hospital was also damaged - there, according to preliminary information, there is 1 wounded person.

Kirilenko asks the residents of the city to evacuate and not endanger themselves.