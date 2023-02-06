The military of the Russian Federation covered the Nikopol region with fire

10:51 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of February 6, the invaders fired rockets at the Nikopol district of Dnepropetrovsk region. The Marganets community was under attack.



This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional Council Nikolai Lukashuk.



According to him, the Russian military hit the community with heavy artillery, firing more than two dozen shells.