Russian military attacked trolleybus depot in Kherson - mayor

19:14 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian occupiers fired at the utility company Khersonelectrotrans in Kherson, hitting one of the trolleybuses and the administrative building. This was reported by the press service of the city council.



The shell hit one of the trolleybuses. Two more vehicles were hit by the ricochet.. In total, there were 20 trolleybuses at the enterprise - windows were knocked out in all of them by the blast wave.



In addition, a hit in the administrative building of the enterprise was recorded. There were no casualties.



The Kherson city council notes that since the liberation of Kherson, electric transport has not taken to the streets of the city - transportation needs have been and are covered by buses of the KhKTS enterprise.