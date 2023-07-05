The military of the Russian Federation attacked the settlements of the Kharkiv region, there are victims

12:24 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of enemy shelling in the territory of Kharkiv region, four civilians were injured. This information was released by the regional prosecutor's office on July 5.



According to information received from the investigation, on Wednesday night, Russian troops carried out a missile attack on the village of Bely Kolodets, located in the Chuguevsky district. As a result of the incident, two civilian men aged 45 and 37 were injured.



At about 2:00 am, the village of Kazachya Lopan also became the object of enemy shelling, as a result of which a 48-year-old woman was injured, who was taken to the hospital for medical care.



In addition, at night the invaders fired on the city of Volchansk, and as a result of this incident, the local school and other buildings were damaged.



The previous evening, the invaders attacked the village of Kurilovka, using artillery. As a result of this attack, a 58-year-old woman was injured. In addition, such settlements as Monachinovka and Udy fell under shelling.



It is noted that pre-trial investigations have already been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Art.. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).