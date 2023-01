16:08 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich, it became known that the occupiers hit the Antonovka urban-type settlement during the day.



Yanushevich reports this in his Telegram.

"Russian shells hit the building in the Antonovka village. The fragments of the shells not only broke the windows and mutilated the walls, but a man died in the yard."



According to him, the man's life was taken away by a fragment of enemy ammunition fired by the Russians at civilians.