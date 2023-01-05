During the demining of the Izyumsky district, the head of a group of pyrotechnicians died

10:37 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During the warm-up work in the de-occupied Izyum district of the Kharkiv region, Lieutenant Colonel of the State Emergency Service Serhiy Gotsulyak exploded and died on explosives.



This was reported in the press service of the State Emergency Service.

“During the performance of the combat mission of clearing the territory liberated from the invaders in the Izyumsky district of the Kharkiv region, as a result of the detonation of ammunition, our colleague Sergey Gotsulyak, lieutenant colonel of the civil protection service, died ... Unfortunately, this war takes the best and most devoted from our ranks ... relatives of the deceased ", the message says.

Sergei Gotsulyak was the head of the pyrotechnic work group of the emergency rescue squad for special purposes, his life was cut short at the age of 42.



Together with a group of pyrotechnicians, Gotsulyak arrived from the Ternopil region to clear mines in the Kharkiv region.