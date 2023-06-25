During a fire in Voronezh burned 5,000 tons of aviation fuel

09:52 25 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Yesterday, June 24, during the stay of the "Wagnerites" in Voronezh, explosions thundered in the city. After the helicopter was shot down, a fire broke out at the oil depot. At the same time, it is still not known exactly what caused the fire to break out at the oil depot.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the fire at the oil depot in Voronezh was extinguished only on the night of Sunday, June 25.

It was noted that as a result of the fire, a tank of 5000 cubic meters with aviation fuel on an area of 800 square meters was destroyed by fire.

No one seems to have been injured, and the fire was extinguished at 00:40 on Sunday.

The fire was extinguished by almost all the forces of the Voronezh fire and rescue garrison - 97 people and 31 pieces of equipment.

There was a big fire in Russian Tolyatti.