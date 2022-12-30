During the exhumation of the body in Kupyansk, the city was fired upon by the Russians, a woman died

19:27 16 November Kyiv, Ukraine

On November 16, Russian troops shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, at which time the body of the deceased resident was being exhumed there. Another civilian was killed due to the shelling, and a law enforcement officer was wounded.



This was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

“For more than 8 months, the work of prosecutors and investigators has been complicated by constant shelling from the Russian army, however, in extremely difficult conditions, law enforcement officers continue to document the crimes of the aggressor country. So, on November 16, the prosecutors of the Kupyansk district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, together with police investigators, exhumed the corpse of the deceased in the city of Kupyansk. The woman died on September 15 as a result of artillery attacks inflicted by Russian military personnel, ”the message says.

During the investigation, the occupiers began shelling Kupyansk. The shell hit the territory of the house, the 76-year-old owner died: she

tore off his head.

In addition, a law enforcement officer received a shrapnel wound.



The prosecutor's office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code).