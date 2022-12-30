During the exhumation of the body in Kupyansk, the city was fired upon by the Russians, a woman died

On November 16, Russian troops shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region, at which time the body of the deceased resident was being exhumed there. Another civilian was killed due to the shelling, and a law enforcement officer was wounded.
This was reported by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.
During the investigation, the occupiers began shelling Kupyansk. The shell hit the territory of the house, the 76-year-old owner died: she
tore off his head.
In addition, a law enforcement officer received a shrapnel wound.
The prosecutor's office is investigating a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code).
