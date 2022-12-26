In Lviv, the work of electric transport was stopped due to icing

09:30 12 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of icing and numerous breaks in the contact network, trams and trolleybuses do not run in Lviv. This was announced on December 12 by the press service of the city council.



Lvivelectrotrans clarified that due to the steady icing of the tram and trolleybus electrical network, as well as due to ruptures in the contact network as a result of falling trees, trams and trolleybuses could not leave the line.



Emergency crews are working hard to get traffic back on track.



It is emphasized that more vehicles will enter the bus routes today.