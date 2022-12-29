In France, law enforcement officers detained Ukrainian oligarch Konstantin Zhevago

14:18 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

In France, in Courchevel, law enforcement officers detained the Ukrainian oligarch Konstantin Zhevago. The oligarch is a defendant in a number of criminal proceedings, so Ukraine has filed a request for the extradition of the oligarch.

This was announced on the air of a single telethon by the representative of the State Bureau of Investigation Tatyana Sapyan.

"At the request of investigators, the State Bureau of Investigation managed to detain Konstantin Zhevago in Courchevel.. You know that he is a defendant in several criminal proceedings of the State Bureau of Investigation. And now the documents for extradition are being prepared," Sapyan said.

“In pursuance of the court’s ruling on the detention of the suspect, the employees of the Bureau, in close cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General, have done a great job,” the SBI said in an official statement.

Among other things, the investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation prepared a petition for detention in order to receive a request for the extradition (extradition) of the ex-people's deputy to 38 countries. For several months, close cooperation continued with law enforcement officers from different countries, including the justice authorities, the gendarmerie and the police of the French Republic.



Currently, the necessary package of documents is being prepared for his extradition from the French Republic to Ukraine.



What cases does Zhevago appear on?

As part of the investigation into the criminal proceedings, Zhevago was declared suspected of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Art. 27, h. 5 Article 191, Part 3 Article. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and suspicions were also reported to a number of top managers of the bank.

"They organized a mechanism for wasting 113 million US dollars of a financial institution, which caused damage to the interests of the state and the bank's depositors," the SBI said.

To date, the property of the suspected oligarch, as well as legal entities associated with him, has been seized. In particular, the shares of his enterprises worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias - corporate rights of companies, 26 real estate objects. Also, the property of other legal entities associated with the former deputy was seized.. Among other things, these are 14 property complexes, 21 part of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, 10 apartments.



Back in October 2020, seized assets worth more than UAH 300 million were transferred to the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA).