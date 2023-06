External power supply of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant resumed

13:59 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

At the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, external power was resumed from the Ukrainian energy system, the press service of the NPC Ukrenergo reported, despite the morning attack by the Russian military, the energy system of Ukraine is operating stably.

"High-voltage lines 330-750 kV were damaged in the Dnipro region, which led to the shutdown of one of the powerful power plants in the region, as well as a number of Ukrenergo substations and distribution system operators (oblenergos). As a result, consumers in Zaporozhye were de-energized. Power engineers have already restored ". power supply to consumers according to backup schemes. The output of the power plant is gradually being resumed.