External power supply of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant resumed

At the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, external power was resumed from the Ukrainian energy system, the press service of the NPC Ukrenergo reported, despite the morning attack by the Russian military, the energy system of Ukraine is operating stably.
Earlier it was reported that on the night of May 22, as a result of shelling by the Russian military, the last high-voltage transmission line Dneprovskaya 750 kV was switched off, from which the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye NPP was fed for its own needs. And as a result , for the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation of the ZNPP (March 4, 2022), ZNPP went into blackout mode.
