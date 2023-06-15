TB Fruit owner put on wanted list in Poland

11:45 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Taras Barshchovsky, owner of TB Fruit, the largest group of companies in Eastern Europe, has been put on the wanted list in Poland on charges of creating an organized criminal group and fraud to the detriment of Polish fruit producers and suppliers.



Punishment for these crimes can range from 3 months to 5 years in prison.



Taras Barshchovsky, known as one of the richest entrepreneurs in the Lviv region, has an estimated net worth of $105 million..



His TB Fruit group of companies is one of the leading producers of concentrated juices in Europe, and their products in Ukraine are represented by the Galicia trademark.



The accusations are also related to the debts of the enterprises of the Barshchovsky group to pay taxes in Poland, as well as the transfer of property.



According to lawyer Andrzej Jeżynski from the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin, the most documented amount of damages is PLN 15 million, but this is only the beginning of the case.



In addition, Yablonevy Dar LLC from the Lviv region, whose ownership was declared bankrupt, has a tax debt of UAH 123,683,638 (data from YouControl).