Vice Admiral of the Russian Federation charged with shelling Ukraine with Kalibr missiles

17:37 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU reported the suspicion to Vice-Admiral of the Russian Federation Viktor Sokolov, who gave instructions for the shelling of Ukraine using Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.

In the period from August 10, 2022, Sokolov personally gave orders regarding regular combat launches of 3M14 Caliber cruise missiles on the energy infrastructure of our state.



As a result of enemy shelling, 4 civilians were killed and 40 more were injured.



According to the investigation, the aggressor carried out air attacks on power facilities in Kiev, Lvov, Dnepropetrovsk, Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Odessa, Zaporozhye, Sumy, Khmelnitsky, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.



It was also established that Russian shelling caused significant losses to the national life support system of the civilian population of Ukraine.



In addition, Russian missile strikes have brought dozens of local educational institutions, hospitals and other social institutions to a temporary halt.



Based on the collected evidence, investigators from the Security Service informed Sokolov of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ h. 2 Art. 28, Ch. 1 Article 438 and Part 2 Article. 28, part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior agreement);

▪️ h. 3 art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

▪️ part 2 art. 28, part 2 of Art. 437 (planning, preparation, initiation and conduct of an aggressive war committed by a group of persons by prior agreement).



The pre-trial investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Attorney General.